MaxiVision distributes free privilege cards to Poor patients on Telangana Formation day Organized Free health camp

Hyderabad based Maxi vision Super specialty eye Hospitals and Neuberg Diagnostic centre jointly organized a Free health camp in Miyapur on the occasion of Telangana Formation day ( 2nd June) .People in huge number participated in the camp.Hypertension,Sugar and eye checkups were done free of cost to all the participants in the camp. Privilege cards have been distributed  to poor patients which enables their family members to get free checkups on specified tests in given time in Maxi Vision Eye hospitals and Neuberg diagnostic centres

