MaxiVision Eye hospital offers free Telephonic / Video primary eye care consultations

Hyderabad based MaxiVision Super speciality eye hospitals group has launched free Telephonic / Video primary eye care consultations for people suffering from Eye related problems in view of 21days lockdown announced by the government of India to curb COVID-19 across the country. There are many patients who require regular checkups to safeguard their eyes and improve the vision, while few might be having eye-related ailments but unable to reach out to the doctors in the current situation. This initiative is to extend support to the government efforts to maintain social distance for COVID-19 free India and offer services to patients staying at home. This service is available from 1 – 14th April 2020.Doctors available for consultations as per the time scheduled below.

Following is the list of team of doctors from Maxivision Eye Hospital who offer Telephonic / Video primary eye care consultation on Cataract, Glaucoma, Cornea and Refractive problems

o Dr. Rohini, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, 12 Noon to 1 pm Ph.No. +91 98665 89796,

o Dr.Bhanuprakash, Cataract &Refractive Surgeon, 4pm to 5pm Ph.No. +91 77028 69111

o Dr. Nitin Seshachalam, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, 3 pm to 4 pm Ph.No. +91 96764 21770

o Dr.Anilkumar, Glaucoma & Cataract, 11 am to 12 Noon +91 70328 21361

o Dr. Thandav Krishna, Vitreo Retina & Diabetic Eye Care, 3 pm to 5 pm Ph.No. +91 94411 00988

o Dr. Muralidhar Rao, Vitreo Retina & Diabetic Eye Care, 11 am to 1 pm Ph.No. +91 9848060773

Patients can contact 9390110000 for more details