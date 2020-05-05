MaxiVision Eye hospitals group reopens free Tele / Video call primary eye care consultations to the poor with requests pouring in from patients across India

With requests pour in from people across India, MaxiVision Eye hospitals group takes pride to announce the reopening of free Tele / Video call primary eye care consultations to poor patients. MaxiVision has earlier offered this service for two weeks from 1-14th April. There are many patients who are indigent and can’t afford for online paid consultations as their earnings are zero for the last 40 days due to COVID19 pandemic and subsequent announcement of lockdown by the Government of India. Many panic-stricken patients with eye-related complaints calling Maxi Vision for eye care advice regularly. Some people complain of redness in eye and allergies, while others complain of dryness, refractive and blurred vision problems, and so on. Few of them are unable to come out as they are staying in the containment / Red zone area. There are many patients who require regular checkups to safeguard their eyes and improve the vision, while few might be having eye-related ailments but unable to reach out to the doctors in the current situation. This initiative is to extend support to the government in its effort to curtail the spread of the virus by maintaining social distance for Covid-19 free India and offer services to patients staying at home. This service is available from 7 – 17th May 2020 for patients across India. Doctors available for consultations as per the time scheduled below.

Following is the list of team of doctors from Maxivision Eye Hospital who offer Telephonic / Video call primary eye care consultation on Cataract, Glaucoma, Cornea and Refractive problems

o Dr. Rohini, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, 12 Noon to 1 pm Ph.No. +91 98665 89796,

o Dr.Bhanuprakash, Cataract &Refractive Surgeon, 4pm to 5pm Ph.No. +91 77028 69111

o Dr. Nitin Seshachalam, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, 3 pm to 4 pm Ph.No. +91 96764 21770

o Dr.Anilkumar, Glaucoma & Cataract, 11am to 12 Noon +91 70328 21361

o Dr Thandav Krishna, Vitreo Retina & Diabetic Eye Care, 3pm to 5pm Ph.No. +91 94411 00988

o Dr Muralidhar Rao, Vitreo Retina & Diabetic Eye Care, 11am to 1 pm Ph.No. +91 9848060773

Patients can contact 9390110000 for more details