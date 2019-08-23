MaxiVision organized health camp today to mark World Senior Citizens day

Hyderabad-based Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital organized free health camp today in all the branch hospitals in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam to mark the occasion of World Senior Citizens day. Poor Senior citizens in huge numbers participated in the camps and utilized free health checkups.Maxivision staff conducted Diabetes, Hypertension, Eye checkups to all patients who attended the camp.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Sudheer – COO, Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospitals group said that Senior citizen’s day is observed every year to create awareness on issues affecting older people such as deterioration of health with age and abuse of elderly people etc. Diabetes, Hypertension, Eye problems are very common in the old age people and vision defects develop with uncontrolled diabetes as the age grows. Ultimately it leads for vision loss. There is a need for social organizations to extend assistance to those poor and helpless senior citizens who lacks care from family to address their health issues.

International Senior citizen’s Day is a day for all sons and daughters to recognize the role of their older parents who put in their best efforts to shape up the life of their children to become responsible members of the society. It is the time we must recollect and respect their invaluable services toward the children and show up affection, love, appreciation on International Senior citizen’s day by honoring them.

Like this: Like Loading...