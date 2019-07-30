MBBS Admission Expo 2019 held in Kolkata

Leading student placement service provider Rus Education participated in the MBBS Admission Expo 2019 in Kolkata for students aspiring to pursue medical education abroad. Representatives from Top Medical Universities were present to meet the students aspiring to study abroad. It was a FREE platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on Courses, Scholarship Seats, etc. With increased interest to join medical courses, a growth was seen in the number of students attending the MBBS Admission Expo 2019 in Kolkata. With this initiative, Rus Education wished to reach out to a maximum number of NEET qualifiers across the country giving them the opportunity to achieve their dream. The fair brought together prominent medical universities from different countries under one roof. The nations participating in the Expo were Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, China, Georgia, Guyana, Barbados, Philippines, Armenia and Bangladesh. Reshma Ali, Regional Manager, Rus Education was present to brief the media.

The MBBS Admission Expo helped the students to get the opportunity to meet and interact with the direct representatives of Top Government Medical Universities of Abroad and get all queries related to MBBS abroad addressed by them. The expert student advisors provided complete assistance in selecting the best government medical university as per the student’s suitability. Students and parents were given complete knowledge related to currency exchange, so that students do not face any inconvenience later on. Students had the opportunity to get all their queries related to accommodation facilities, cost of living, availability of Indian food and other answered along with complete Passport Assistance and Visa Assistance, helping in the Preparation of Documents for the students.

With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options in medical institutes abroad. As a golden opportunity for the students seeking medical education in Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, China, Georgia, Guyana, Barbados, Philippines, Armenia and Bangladesh, the MBBS Admission Expo 2019 was organized in Kolkata. Rus Education, a pioneer in the field of medical admission guidance from the past 25 years was also participating in this Grand MBBS Admission Expo.

