McDonald’s India – North and East introduces Whole Wheat Bun

McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced Whole Wheat buns in its restaurants in a bid to offer its customers a wholesome and nutritious option. Whole wheat flour is a rich source of dietary fibre responsible for better digestive system.

Customers can now choose a whole wheat bun by adding just INR10 (plus applicable taxes*) with their favourite menu items including McAloo Tikki burger, McEgg, McVeggie, McChicken, McSpicy Paneer & McSpicy Chicken, and enjoy all their favourite burgers in our new whole wheat buns. Customers can choose to upgrade to Whole Wheat Bun in A-la-carte, EVM (Extra Value Meal), and LEVM (Large Extra Value Meal) orders, while dining-in or in takeaway or delivery orders.

As a brand that keeps value and quality at the center of doing business, McDonald’s has been undertaking continuous efforts to improve the nutrition and wholesomeness of its menu items such as reducing sodium in the patties, fries and sauces, reducing the oil content in mayonnaise.

“We are excited to introduce the Whole Wheat Bun for our customers. The irresistible offering that comes with an added cost of just INR 10, is a perfect example of our commitment to offer value as well as wholesome alternatives to our customers at the same time. We are sure that this new whole wheat bun is a great value offering, and will become an instant hit among our customers”, says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

As part of its commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced McDonald’s Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations to ensure a seamless experience for its customers whether it is a safe dining-in, or delivery and take away experience.

*Price in Rajasthan including taxes is INR11.