McDonald’s India – North and East to Spice up your Taste Buds With All-New Chili Burgers

McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced two new ‘Chili’ burgers and Orange Fizz to its menu. Priced from INR 59/- (plus applicable taxes), the new burgers and drink are part of an all-day menu and are available through delivery and take-away counters from select restaurants in North and East of India.

Chili Veg and Chili Chicken burger: The Chili Veg burger consists of a delicious vegetable patty made with an assortment of vegetables – carrot, peas, French beans, potato and cabbage flavor. The Chili Non-Veg burger features a sumptuous grilled chicken patty cooked with garlic, green and capsicum. The patties in both the burgers are spiced up with a hot chili sauce made with red chilies, tomato, onion, garlic, pepper, soy sauce and vinegar, then drizzled with shredded onions and packed in a lightly toasted bun. Both the burgers are also available with a choice of adding an extra patty to ‘double-up the taste’.

Orange Fizz: A refreshing tangy beverage with flavors of Mandarin and a hint of Red Chili to beat the heat this summer.

“We are excited to bring the new Chili burgers and Orange Fizz to our customers in North and East of India. Our goal is to provide value with the highest quality experience to our customers by offering hot, fresh, great-tasting food,” says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

As part of its commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes to ensure a safe dine-in, delivery and take away experience to its customers*. “These actions are guided by McDonald’s core commitments of quality, service and cleanliness to our customers, which become even more relevant in these challenging times,” added Robert.

The Chili range will be available for a limited time in the McDonald’s menu and will provide new excitement to the customers at affordable prices.

*Safety Measures at McDonald’s

Thermal screening of employees, delivery riders, visitors as well as customers. In view of everyone’s safety, anyone with high temperature or flu-like symptoms or not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the premises, as per the Government’s guidelines.

All restaurant staff regularly wash and sanitize their hands and wear masks and gloves all the time to ensure food is not touched by bare hands.

Strict physical distancing measures have been implemented at the restaurants including the kitchen, delivery and lobby areas, using floor markers to help the restaurant staff, delivery riders and customers maintain safe distance from each other. As customers enter the restaurant, they will be able to see visual cues on the floor, as well as in the seating area indicating physical distancing. At the front counter, protective plexiglass shields have been introduced as an additional safety barrier for customers and staff.

The company has also enhanced its sanitation protocol by introducing broad spectrum hospital-grade virucidal agent to disinfect floor, washrooms, and all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants such as door knobs/handles, POS, credit card machines, counter tops, dining tables/chairs, our Ronald benches, hand dryers etc.

As part of commitment to serve the communities, the company has partnered with local NGOs to provide meals to the lesser privileged individuals who have been affected due to the lockdown.