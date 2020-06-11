McDonald’s India- North & East welcomes customers with additional Safety Standards for a Safe Dine-in Experience

In line with the Government’s notification on the safe reopening of restaurants, McDonald’s has resumed dine-in services in select states across North and East of India. Customers visiting these restaurants will experience a safe and relaxing in-restaurant atmosphere, as McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 plus process changes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and restaurant staff.

As McDonald’s prioritizes customer and staff safety, the company is building on the processes already in place such as thermal screening, masks and gloves for employees, frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizers. In addition to these, customers will experience enhanced safety measures such as having their own temperatures taken and availability of hand sanitizers for everyone to use. In view of everyone’s safety, customers with high temperature or flu like symptoms or not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the premises, as per Government’s guidelines.

Talking about the enhanced safety procedures, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL, said, “The safety of our employees and customers is our top most priority and with our enhanced safety and sanitation procedures in place we are giving our customers some semblance of normalcy.”

As customers enter the restaurant, they will be able to see visual cues on the floor, as well as in the seating area indicating physical distancing. At the front counter, protective plexiglass shields have been introduced as an additional safety barrier for customers and staff.

The company has also enhanced its sanitation protocol by introducing broad spectrum hospital-grade virucidal agent to disinfect floor, washrooms, and all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants such as door knobs/handles, POS, credit card machines, counter tops, dining tables/chairs, our Ronald benches, hand dryers etc.

“As we navigate through this unprecedented time, we have stayed true to the strong foundation and values of McDonald’s system. With some of the best in class safety measures in place, we remain confident that our business will rebound”, he added.

McDonald’s is all set and ready to welcome its customers once again, with robust hygiene and safety measures in place.

Customers can check the status of a restaurant near them on www.mcdindia.com.