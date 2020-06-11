MEDIANEXT 2020 SEES THE CONGREGATION OF TOP INDUSTRY STALWARTS

Adamas University rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India hosted their first ever webinar series #MediaNext. The conclave was organized in association with Sharda University, Birla Global University, DME (Delhi Metropolitan institution), Aarunya Institute of Management education Centre ( AIMEC) and Lok Samvad Sansthan. The mega conclave continued over a period of 10 days from June 1, 2020 to June 10, 2020. Each day of the conclave focused on one specialized domain from the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on that specific domain.

The speakers included stalwarts as Ramon Magsaysay awardee and internationally acclaimed scribe P. Sainath; Ashutosh, the former Editor of IBN7; B V Rao, the Group Editor of TV9 Network, Anto T Joseph, the former Managing Editor of DNA, internationally acclaimed ad filmmaker and the Founder of Genesis Films Prahlad Kakkar; Karl Gomes, the Founder of Fanatics; Roshan Abbas, the Co-Founder of Kommune and the Managing Director of Geometry Encompass; Sanjoy Roy, the Founder of Teamwork Arts and Jaipur Literature Festival; Swaroop Banerjee, the COO and Business Head of Zee Live to name a few. It was a 50 hours session with around 53 speakers for 10 days. The event registered 862 unique attendees and on regular basis it has crossed over 10,000 presence. The attendees who have attended the session for more than 6 days will be given a certificate on behalf Adamas University soon, which would also be signed by senior representatives of all partner organizations

The webinar discussed topics around Digital Advertising & Brand Communication, Events, short films and digital entertainment, New Media PR (Branded Content Included) & Business Ethics, Cinema in the Digital Age traditional mode of storytelling and challenges of digital media etc. and Fake News. It was an extremely engaging session and gave the students a direction and guidance on their upcoming career opportunities in each category.

Speaking on this occasion Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University said, “We feel proud to host such an interactive 10 day long webinar. We are grateful to our guests who have given their precious time for our students. We believe through this session we ensured an in-depth knowledge sharing beyond classroom even during lockdown. The sessions were enlightening for the students and full of practical insights. We are also glad the students liked those sessions with industry stalwarts and gave brilliant feedback after completion of each session. Apart from these engaging sessions for the students we have also announced Covid-19 scholarships worth Rs. 2crore for the students where more than 3000 students have already registered and still counting.”