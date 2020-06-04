MediBuddy & DocsApp announce merger to create India’s largest digital healthcare platform

Industry pioneer DocsApp merges with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business. This coming together of DocsApp, India’s largest online doctor consultation platform and MediBuddy, leader in digital consumer health for enterprises, creates India’s largest and most comprehensive digital healthcare platform.

The interest and excitement around this healthcare platform are manifested in investments being directed towards the same, even at a time when uncertainty and caution are prevalent worldwide. Mr. Satish Kannan, CEO announced a $20 Million (150 Crore) Series B round of funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Fusian Capital, Mitsui Sumitomo (MSIVC) & Beyond Next ventures. Existing investors including Milliways Ventures and Rebright Partners also participated in this round. The joint entity will utilize the funding in further strengthening its doctor base, patient reach, product and technology to move a step closer to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare to a billion people.