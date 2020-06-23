MediBuddy-DocsApp launches MediClinic; gears up as India gets #BackToWorkplace

To assist organizations in ensuring the complete safety of

employees and workplaces in the COVID sensitive environment, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy-DocsApp provides 360° support with MediClinic. As India prepares to return to business and workers prepare to trickle back into the office, there are

multiple questions with regards to its safety of the employees and how to keep COVID at bay. Many companies have resumed working from offices and it has become especially important to have a handy guide on how to keep yourself and everyone else around you safe from a

potential risk of the COVID during these times. With a Phygital approach of web-based MediClinic tool and onsite health clinics at footsteps of organizations- MediClinic is well equipped to be at the forefront, to ensure the safety of employees. MediClinic has access to

medical manpower- specialists, doctors, paramedics, nurses and emergency care. MediBuddy-DocsApp helps organizations across all stages & provides solutions to issues like

● Who should be allowed to go to the workplace?

● How to ensure on a daily basis that only ‘safe’ employees go to the office?

● During a workday, how to ensure the safety of all present?

● What specific medical support and social distancing norms can be put in place on a day to

day basis?

● How can the corporate support employee in ensuring that her/ his home/ family is as safe as

can be?”

MediBuddy-DocsApp assists over 260+ organizations with MediClinic in getting “Back To

Workplace” to ensure the structure and system that is put in place and best addresses the

needs of the ‘COVID sensitive environment’ we are in. To create a safe & COVID sensitive

environment, MediBuddy-DocsApp ensures 360° medical support by covering 3 major

aspects – 1) Pre-reaching Office Stage, 2) At the Office and 3) Back at Home.

“What is most important for us is to get people safely back to work and that will be possible

only when we can provide the best possible healthcare, as there cannot be a lockdown on

medical care, ever. But the challenge is no corporate, small or big, is really sure what

measures are to be taken and how are they to be implemented, that is where MediClinic

steps in- a one-stop expert who can deliver end to end solutions, from consulting, advising to

execution. We at MediBuddy-DocsApp are doing our bit and it is clear that all of us have to

work together to fight humanity’s newest foe” said Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO,

MediBuddy-DocsApp.

MediClinics also serve as collection centres for Pathology tests and have Pharmacy Pods.

With Pharmacy Pods, MediBuddy-DocsApp brings pharmacy right to the office campus

where one can book, purchase, and collect their medicines. MediBuddy-DocsApp also

provides consumables support for the supply of PPE to multiple corporates & helps

employees in getting COVID tests right at home

MediBuddy-DocsApp has curated a list of guidelines of measures, which depending on the

particular work situation, can help employers achieve an appropriately safe and healthy work

environment. These strategies which when, carefully applied, can go a long way towards

keeping the disease at bay.