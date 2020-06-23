MediBuddy-DocsApp launches MediClinic; gears up as India gets #BackToWorkplace

MediBuddy-DocsApp launches MediClinic; gears up as India gets #BackToWorkplace3 min read
To assist organizations in ensuring the complete safety of
employees and workplaces in the COVID sensitive environment, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy-DocsApp provides 360° support with MediClinic. As India prepares to return to business and workers prepare to trickle back into the office, there are
multiple questions with regards to its safety of the employees and how to keep COVID at bay. Many companies have resumed working from offices and it has become especially important to have a handy guide on how to keep yourself and everyone else around you safe from a
potential risk of the COVID during these times. With a Phygital approach of web-based MediClinic tool and onsite health clinics at footsteps of organizations- MediClinic is well equipped to be at the forefront, to ensure the safety of employees. MediClinic has access to
medical manpower- specialists, doctors, paramedics, nurses and emergency care. MediBuddy-DocsApp helps organizations across all stages & provides solutions to issues like
● Who should be allowed to go to the workplace?
● How to ensure on a daily basis that only ‘safe’ employees go to the office?
● During a workday, how to ensure the safety of all present?
● What specific medical support and social distancing norms can be put in place on a day to
day basis?
● How can the corporate support employee in ensuring that her/ his home/ family is as safe as
can be?”
MediBuddy-DocsApp assists over 260+ organizations with MediClinic in getting “Back To
Workplace” to ensure the structure and system that is put in place and best addresses the
needs of the ‘COVID sensitive environment’ we are in. To create a safe & COVID sensitive
environment, MediBuddy-DocsApp ensures 360° medical support by covering 3 major
aspects – 1) Pre-reaching Office Stage, 2) At the Office and 3) Back at Home.
“What is most important for us is to get people safely back to work and that will be possible
only when we can provide the best possible healthcare, as there cannot be a lockdown on
medical care, ever. But the challenge is no corporate, small or big, is really sure what
measures are to be taken and how are they to be implemented, that is where MediClinic
steps in- a one-stop expert who can deliver end to end solutions, from consulting, advising to
execution. We at MediBuddy-DocsApp are doing our bit and it is clear that all of us have to
work together to fight humanity’s newest foe” said Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO,
MediBuddy-DocsApp.
MediClinics also serve as collection centres for Pathology tests and have Pharmacy Pods.
With Pharmacy Pods, MediBuddy-DocsApp brings pharmacy right to the office campus
where one can book, purchase, and collect their medicines. MediBuddy-DocsApp also
provides consumables support for the supply of PPE to multiple corporates & helps
employees in getting COVID tests right at home
MediBuddy-DocsApp has curated a list of guidelines of measures, which depending on the
particular work situation, can help employers achieve an appropriately safe and healthy work
environment. These strategies which when, carefully applied, can go a long way towards
keeping the disease at bay.