MEDICA stands united with Government of West Bengal to fight COVID-19

“Amidst the pandemic, MEDICA Superspecialty Hospital is pleased to increase the numbers of beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients to 112, in tune to the wishes of Government of West Bengal.

MEDICA is also adding another 38 beds to treat suspected patients.

MEDICA has also reduced the cost of COVID testing further to INR 2,250/-, PPE kits to INR 1,000/- and doctors’ consultation at INR 1,000/- per day.

As equal stakeholders in the well-being of the society at large, we support the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and already extending all possible support to the Government of West Bengal in all its endeavours to fight this pandemic.

We are happy to announce we have had many patients with COVID-19/SARS CoV-2, who have been successfully treated on ECMO and have gone back to their usual life, healthy.

We are also moving forward and starting Plasma Convalescent Therapy for moderate to severe patients for early and smooth recovery.

This will help us to serve better. We are thankful to the Government of West Bengal for providing continuous support and have joined hands with Government of West Bengal to fight COVID-19 to best of our ability, let all of us emerge winner.”

Alok Roy

Chairman

MEDICA Group of Hospitals