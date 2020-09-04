MEDIMIX LAUNCHES RANGE OF AYURVEDIC HAND WASH AND HAND SANITIZERS

With more than 50 years in Ayurvedic skin care, Medimix has recently introduced their new range of Ayurvedic Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers. The range of Hand Wash provides 99.9% germ protection through natural ingredients.

Over time, Medimix has grown synonymous with ‘skin care, the natural way’ and has gained immense trust from conscientious consumers who are keen on using natural skincare products. Backed by the goodness of Ayurveda, Medimix now extends its portfolio in the hand washes and hand sanitizers owing to the rising demand.

The Medimix hand wash and hand sanitizers range uses innovative combinations of natural ingredients like Lemon, Tulsi, Aloe Vera, Neem and Turmeric to create invigorating blends that provide 99.9% germ protection and also ensures that they are gentle and soft on the skin, leaving the hand smelling fresh, soft and clean.

The new Medimix Ayurvedic Hand Wash includes three variants Nature Fresh (with Lemon, Tulsi, Aloe Vera), Nature Soft (with Neem, Turmeric, Aloe Vera) and Nature Care (with Neem, Tulsi, Aloe Vera). They are priced at Rs. 85 for 190 ml, Rs. 90 for 175 ml pack of two refills and Rs.110 for 750 ml mega pack.

The new Medimix Ayurveda Hand Sanitizer includes two variants: Neem, Tulsi, Aloe Vera and Lemon, Tulsi, Aloe Vera. They are priced at Rs. 50 for 100 ml, Rs. 100 for 200 ml, Rs. 250 for 500 ml and Rs. 2500 for 5 litres. In line with recommendations from the World Health Organization, it helps in reducing the spread of the virus by killing 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria without water.

The newly launched products are available at all major retail outlets and ecommerce platforms.

Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited said, “Right from our advent, we empower and enrich people’s lives naturally with world class personal and skincare products & services. Currently, hand washes and sanitizers have become an integral part of everyone’s life. Medimix, which drives itself with the authentic Fast-Acting Ayurveda is happy to introduce the new range of Hand wash and hand sanitizers, reiterating the goodness of Ayurveda. It gives us immense pride to diversify and expand our product range to meet the needs of the customers the natural way. The innovative blends in the new product range have been brought about after in-depth research by our team of experts to bring out the goodness of Ayurveda. Our Hand Wash range has the unique power of 3 herbal actives which protects from 99.9% germs. The germ kill space using natural ingredient is the need of the hour and fits really well with Medimix’s overall positioning of ‘getting Skin Fit with Fast acting Ayurveda’. We also feel that our on the go product like Hand sanitizer would also get appreciated by consumers.

Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Private Limited said “The consumption of Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers has increased many folds due to Covid. People prefer to use these products frequently to avoid the infection but at the same time people are also looking for products which are safe & natural and can be used frequently without affecting their skin. This was an opportunity for us, being one of the leading brands in Ayurvedic Skin Care space with the expertise of 50 years; it was a seamless connect with the product category and brand credentials. The core USP of our Hand Wash is 99.9% germ protection through the natural ingredients which is not offered by most brands. The extension of Medimix brand in Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers is going to give yet another impetus to overall brand portfolio and we will be cater to our consumers in a much larger manner.”