Medimix Re-launches Its SkinFit Face Wash Range

Medimix, India’s iconic Ayurvedic soap brand, which turned 50 this year, has recently re-launched its Ayurvedic face wash range. The family-run company which is deemed to be the one of the world’s largest-selling Ayurvedic soap maker has come up with 8 variants of face wash ‘SkinFit’ collection. Surviving the test of time, Medimix, with its new product line is setting up an example of how Ayurveda can revolutionize the current skincare industry.

The Cholayil heritage dates back to more than 300 years and has been built on the foundations of a 5000-year old legacy of Ayurveda. They have been pioneering the use of nature’s best ingredients to offer alternative skincare for generations.

“The world is going back to age-old remedies when it comes to skin and healthcare. People have tried and witnessed the harmful effects of chemical-laden products. No wonder, the current generation is turning biophilic and consciously picking up herbal and Ayurvedic solutions. With our latest products, we bring nature’s best-kept secrets and our time-tested learning together to cater to the changing preferences of modern consumers,” said Pradeep Cholayil, CMD, Cholayil Private Limited.

The brand believes in keeping itself updated with the changing needs of its customers and has come up with a slew of new products along with the classic Medimix soap. By modernizing what is called alternative healing, Medimix is solving the current generation’s dilemma of choosing between quick results and natural remedies.

To bust the myth that Ayurveda is a slow remedy, especially amongst the youth, Medimix has re-positioned itself in its 50th year with the tagline “Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda”. To establish a connect with the Millennials, the brand has roped in National Award winner Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood youth icon, as its brand ambassador.

Shifting its focus from curing skin problems to providing everyday solutions for healthy skin, Medimix re-launched the SkinFit collection of paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free face wash which promises to keep skin healthy, clear and glowing. The Ayurvedic face wash variants currently available in the market are Medimix Ayurvedic Anti Pimple Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Anti Tan Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Oil Clear Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Natural Glow Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Anti-Pollution Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Moisturizing Face Wash, Medimix Ayurvedic Everyday Face Scrub, Medimix Ayurvedic Anti Pimple Face Pack.

The entire range is curated to protect skin that battles with environmental toxins all day long and provides deep, gentle, natural care. Each variant has been curated to represent a unique blend of natural herbs such as Aloe Vera and Lemon, Saffron and Milk Cream, Turmeric and Argan Oil, Honey and Besan, Sugarcane and Ginger and many more.

The eight variants combine to form an effective range which is suitable for all types of skin and helps you achieve your desired skin state – be it Clear and Radiant Skin, Oil-free and Clear Skin, Pimple and Acne-free Skin, Blemish-free and Pure Skin, Youthful and Glowing Skin, Moisturised and Soft Skin or Tan Protection – it is all covered.

Created in 1969 by Dr. Sidhan, the brand has grown synonymous with ‘Effective skincare in a natural way.’ Medimix could both nourish and protect the skin. Strongly rooted in Ayurveda, the amalgamation of 18 herbs in the classic green bar continues to protect and nourish skin effectively to this day, in the most natural way possible.

Over these 50 years, Medimix has successfully retained the trust of its customers and is, therefore, expanding its range and bringing natural skincare to more people across the world. The domestic portfolio of the brand currently offers 4 variants of soap and 8 variants of face wash and is all geared up to launch new product categories in the coming months.

With a range of new products, a fresh face, and a contemporary positioning, the brand is all set to take its new-age consumers through the many miracles of Ayurveda.

