Medimix turns 50, relaunches with Parineeti Chopra to help you get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda

Having completed 50 years since its inception in 1969, Medimix, one of the leading

Ayurvedic personal care brands in the country is now shifting focus to the youth. With its

new positioning, “Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda,” they are here to contemporise

their brand and connect with the busy life of the new age consumer. Cholayil is affirmative

about Parineeti Chopra being the right fit for the brand, making the youth feel confident

about their association with Medimix.

While expressing her delight over her association with Medimix, Parineeti said, “I am

delighted to be associated with Medimix, a brand that I’ve known since the time I was a

little girl. The Medimix legacy is truly unique and awe-inspiring, and so is the fact that on

their 50th anniversary, they have chosen to revamp the brand in order to establish a

connect with the youth. I am truly excited to be a part of the Medimix family and play my

part in taking this legacy forward. This is one brand my hometown Ambala will be happy I

am associated with!”

Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director; Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. on the association

with Parineeti Chopra mentioned, “We are excited to announce Parineeti as the face of

Medimix, and it’s a proud moment for us at Cholayil. We are sure that Parineeti Chopra,

national Film Award winner, is a perfect brand-fit and has a universal appeal across

regions. Moreover, she has never shied away from appearing ‘natural’ on camera and has

an aura of a young, confident, hard-working woman hustling through life – exactly the

potential users that Medimix is aiming to connect with. We wanted a face for our brand to

carry forward our 50Yrs legacy and were clear that this face would connect with a new,

younger audience while at the same time not alienating our core consumers for whom

Medimix has become an integral part of their daily life.”

He further added, “This year marks the 50th year of Medimix’s journey of providing

Ayurvedic goodness. We are repositioning our brand with an objective of contemporizing

our Ayurvedic offering and becoming relevant to new age consumers.”

To add to this Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing and New Product development;

Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Indian consumers have realized the goodness of natural products

and are shifting towards products with less or no chemicals. However, they feel that

natural products take a lot of time in providing results, and there is a serious dearth of time

and patience in their fast-paced life.”

He further shared, “Medimix is the largest sold Ayurvedic soap in the world and has been

repositioned to bust this myth. Compared to other products, which have 2-3 key

ingredients and provide a single skin benefit, Medimix Ayurvedic soap has 18 herbs and

natural oils which give a healthy, fit and glowing skin fast. That’s why we have repositioned

the brand with ‘Get Skin fit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. Medimix soap range is paraben free,

vegan and cruelty-free (not tested on animals).”

On the association with Parineeti Chopra, he mentioned, “Medimix is a fast growing brand

and Parineeti signing up as a brand ambassador is sure to add further value to it. We

wanted an ambassador who would complement brand persona and we feel that Parineeti

with her young, bubbly , confident personality fits the brand really well. We aim to enter

more households and reach newer summits in the years to come. We’re really excited to

welcome Parineeti Chopra as our new brand ambassador.”

Having revolutionized and redefined the way people perceive Ayurveda and Ayurvedic

products, Medimix is now available in over 30 countries worldwide and is one of the

leading Ayurvedic soap brands globally. It boasts of an impressive portfolio consisting of

soaps with 4 variants (18 Herbs, Natural Glycerine, Sandal and Turmeric) and face wash

with 8 (Anti Pimple, Anti Tan, Oil Clear, Everyday Face Scrub, Moisturising, Natural Glow,

Turmeric and Anti Pimple Face Pack).

With the relaunch, Medimix is trying to achieve the underlying long-term goal of emerging

as a leader in the space of Ayurveda. Known for being the pioneer in Ayurvedic skincare

space and having delivered quality and effectiveness over the last 50 years, Medimix has an

overarching mission to be the product of choice for all, from millennials to the older

generation, as per Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing and New Product development;

Cholayil Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Pranay Anthwal (Executive Director – India; Publicis Entertainment) on the association

with Parineeti Chopra “Quality of association is undoubtedly the most important factor

when partnering with a celebrity. The values of the brand need to reflect for and from its

ambassador.

The next few years will see Publicis Entertainment focusing on collaborations that will

bring to the fore the mutually shared values and commonalities of Medimix and Parineeti, 2

unique brands that stand apart in themselves.”



Mr. Sanju Menon (Executive Vice President; Leo Burnett) on the association with Parineeti

Chopra“With 50 years of skin expertise, Medimix is re-launching their portfolio with a new

promise. As their strategy and communication partner, we decided to bring Parineeti

onboard to take this new proposition forward. We believe her persona will drive greater

connect with the younger audiences and give the brand a new impetus. We are excited with

the association and hope to drive growth for the brand in the market through it.”

