Medimix turns 50, relaunches with Parineeti Chopra to help you get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda
Having completed 50 years since its inception in 1969, Medimix, one of the leading
Ayurvedic personal care brands in the country is now shifting focus to the youth. With its
new positioning, “Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda,” they are here to contemporise
their brand and connect with the busy life of the new age consumer. Cholayil is affirmative
about Parineeti Chopra being the right fit for the brand, making the youth feel confident
about their association with Medimix.
While expressing her delight over her association with Medimix, Parineeti said, “I am
delighted to be associated with Medimix, a brand that I’ve known since the time I was a
little girl. The Medimix legacy is truly unique and awe-inspiring, and so is the fact that on
their 50th anniversary, they have chosen to revamp the brand in order to establish a
connect with the youth. I am truly excited to be a part of the Medimix family and play my
part in taking this legacy forward. This is one brand my hometown Ambala will be happy I
am associated with!”
Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director; Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. on the association
with Parineeti Chopra mentioned, “We are excited to announce Parineeti as the face of
Medimix, and it’s a proud moment for us at Cholayil. We are sure that Parineeti Chopra,
national Film Award winner, is a perfect brand-fit and has a universal appeal across
regions. Moreover, she has never shied away from appearing ‘natural’ on camera and has
an aura of a young, confident, hard-working woman hustling through life – exactly the
potential users that Medimix is aiming to connect with. We wanted a face for our brand to
carry forward our 50Yrs legacy and were clear that this face would connect with a new,
younger audience while at the same time not alienating our core consumers for whom
Medimix has become an integral part of their daily life.”
He further added, “This year marks the 50th year of Medimix’s journey of providing
Ayurvedic goodness. We are repositioning our brand with an objective of contemporizing
our Ayurvedic offering and becoming relevant to new age consumers.”
To add to this Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing and New Product development;
Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Indian consumers have realized the goodness of natural products
and are shifting towards products with less or no chemicals. However, they feel that
natural products take a lot of time in providing results, and there is a serious dearth of time
and patience in their fast-paced life.”
He further shared, “Medimix is the largest sold Ayurvedic soap in the world and has been
repositioned to bust this myth. Compared to other products, which have 2-3 key
ingredients and provide a single skin benefit, Medimix Ayurvedic soap has 18 herbs and
natural oils which give a healthy, fit and glowing skin fast. That’s why we have repositioned
the brand with ‘Get Skin fit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. Medimix soap range is paraben free,
vegan and cruelty-free (not tested on animals).”
On the association with Parineeti Chopra, he mentioned, “Medimix is a fast growing brand
and Parineeti signing up as a brand ambassador is sure to add further value to it. We
wanted an ambassador who would complement brand persona and we feel that Parineeti
with her young, bubbly , confident personality fits the brand really well. We aim to enter
more households and reach newer summits in the years to come. We’re really excited to
welcome Parineeti Chopra as our new brand ambassador.”
Having revolutionized and redefined the way people perceive Ayurveda and Ayurvedic
products, Medimix is now available in over 30 countries worldwide and is one of the
leading Ayurvedic soap brands globally. It boasts of an impressive portfolio consisting of
soaps with 4 variants (18 Herbs, Natural Glycerine, Sandal and Turmeric) and face wash
with 8 (Anti Pimple, Anti Tan, Oil Clear, Everyday Face Scrub, Moisturising, Natural Glow,
Turmeric and Anti Pimple Face Pack).
With the relaunch, Medimix is trying to achieve the underlying long-term goal of emerging
as a leader in the space of Ayurveda. Known for being the pioneer in Ayurvedic skincare
space and having delivered quality and effectiveness over the last 50 years, Medimix has an
overarching mission to be the product of choice for all, from millennials to the older
generation, as per Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing and New Product development;
Cholayil Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Pranay Anthwal (Executive Director – India; Publicis Entertainment) on the association
with Parineeti Chopra “Quality of association is undoubtedly the most important factor
when partnering with a celebrity. The values of the brand need to reflect for and from its
ambassador.
The next few years will see Publicis Entertainment focusing on collaborations that will
bring to the fore the mutually shared values and commonalities of Medimix and Parineeti, 2
unique brands that stand apart in themselves.”
Mr. Sanju Menon (Executive Vice President; Leo Burnett) on the association with Parineeti
Chopra“With 50 years of skin expertise, Medimix is re-launching their portfolio with a new
promise. As their strategy and communication partner, we decided to bring Parineeti
onboard to take this new proposition forward. We believe her persona will drive greater
connect with the younger audiences and give the brand a new impetus. We are excited with
the association and hope to drive growth for the brand in the market through it.”