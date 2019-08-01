Meena Bazaar Classics – the retail therapist for The City of Joy!

Lopamudra Mandal, former Miss Kolkata and current Mrs India IAB 2018 First Runner

Up successfully curated the spectacular Fall Edition of Meena Bazaar Classics that fused fashion and

entertainment under one roof on Tuesday, July 30th at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The motto of the

exhibition was to indulge people in retail therapy and help them choose their ‘comfort buys’, and staying

true to its theme, Meena Bazaar Classics turned into a fun filled shopping and eating extravaganza.

Footfall kept on increasing through the day with Tollywood director Satrajit Sen making a guest

appearance as a judge, among others.

The event featured around 50 exhibitors from all over the country, along with spa, makeup and nails art

stations, tarot card reading, tattoo studio, dessert stalls, live food counter, hookah lounge, active bar

and much more. Meena Bazaar Classics also had its heart in the right place with featuring stalls of NGOs

in this Fall edition of the much celebrated fashion and lifestyle exhibition.

Talking about Meena Bazaar Classics and her involvement in the same, Lopamudra said, “Meena Bazaar

Classics has been one of the best exhibitions in the city. Affordable shopping for everyone in the family

is the highlight of this event and I curate it keeping in mind the wide variety of footfall that the

exhibition gets. We wish to continue like this in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...