Meena Bazaar Classics – the retail therapist for The City of Joy!
Lopamudra Mandal, former Miss Kolkata and current Mrs India IAB 2018 First Runner
Up successfully curated the spectacular Fall Edition of Meena Bazaar Classics that fused fashion and
entertainment under one roof on Tuesday, July 30th at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The motto of the
exhibition was to indulge people in retail therapy and help them choose their ‘comfort buys’, and staying
true to its theme, Meena Bazaar Classics turned into a fun filled shopping and eating extravaganza.
Footfall kept on increasing through the day with Tollywood director Satrajit Sen making a guest
appearance as a judge, among others.
The event featured around 50 exhibitors from all over the country, along with spa, makeup and nails art
stations, tarot card reading, tattoo studio, dessert stalls, live food counter, hookah lounge, active bar
and much more. Meena Bazaar Classics also had its heart in the right place with featuring stalls of NGOs
in this Fall edition of the much celebrated fashion and lifestyle exhibition.
Talking about Meena Bazaar Classics and her involvement in the same, Lopamudra said, “Meena Bazaar
Classics has been one of the best exhibitions in the city. Affordable shopping for everyone in the family
is the highlight of this event and I curate it keeping in mind the wide variety of footfall that the
exhibition gets. We wish to continue like this in the future.”