Merck under its CSR program launches Mobile Primary Health and Palliative Care Unit in Kolkata

Merck, a leading science and technology company, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program facilitated the launch of a Mobile Primary Health, Cancer Screening and Palliative Care Unit (mobile medical units) in Kolkata in association with Global Cancer Concern India (GCCI) a not for profit organisation that will manage the mobile medial unit and implement the health program. The mobile medical unit was flagged off by Mr Anandram Narasimhan, Managing Director, Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd., Prof. (Dr.) Subir Ganguly, Ex-HOD, Dept. of Radiotherapy, R G Kar Medical College, currently Consultant Physician, Dept. of Radiation Oncology, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Dr. P. N. Mohapatra, Medical Oncologist, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital and Dr Harvinder Singh Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer, GCCI.

The mobile medical unit will provide primary health services, cancer awareness, cancer screening and palliative careto the economically underprivileged in the slums of Kolkata. The unit will be operational for three years.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, Mr. Anandram Narasimhan, Managing Director, Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd said, “Providing access to health is one of the core pillars of our corporate responsibility work. With an increasing incidence of cancer and the limited infrastructure for patient support in the country, it is imperative that we extend our support in this disease area. We are happy to partner with GCCI to roll out this mobile medical unit that will help address many unmet needs in cancer management. The project aims to create awareness of cancer symptoms, encourage early detection, primary and palliative healthcare for underprivileged cancer patients in Kolkata. We remain committed to the cause of cancer care management with the aim of improving and prolonging patients’ lives.”

Dr. Harvinder Singh Bakshi, observed that Despite the best efforts of the Government, poor availability of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease affects the patients in India and that there is a great need for the different stakeholders to work together in this area.

As the world’s oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company, Merck is committed to improve Access to Health (A2H) on a global scale: by making use of the company’s core competencies, expertise and experience across the health value chain. Merck aims to be a valued partner in addressing the worldwide health needs of under-served populations and communities. In tackling access barriers in developing countries, the company upholds the core values of quality, collaboration, accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

