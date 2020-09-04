Meritnation launches the third season of its popular ‘YouTeach’ contest for students, this Teacher’s Day

Indian Edtech K12 major Meritnation, a part of Aakash Edutech Pvt. Ltd. (which is a subsidiary of test preparation leader Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)), has launched the third season of its popular ‘YouTeach’ contest for students, this Teacher’s Day. The contest will be on for a period of 15 days starting tomorrow.

‘YouTeach’ is a video upload contest hosted on the Meritnation app, where students are encouraged to upload a video of them teaching a concept, get their friends and family to ‘like’ it by upvoting it and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Videos with the maximum ‘likes’ win. While the Super Exciting 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes are MacBook Air, Samsung Tablet, OnePlus Nord respectively, there are assured prizes for every participant. There are even class wise prizes to be won.

In the last season, thousands of videos were uploaded by students which garnered over a million views, likes and comments. For students, the contest is a way of showing their appreciation and gratitude to all their Live Class teachers who relentlessly put in their best effort while teaching. This is an opportunity for them to celebrate their importance in their lives.

Commenting on the contest, Mr Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd., says, “There is a teacher somewhere in every child and when given a platform, the talent comes out. The YouTeach contest provides an easy platform for students to display their skills and all that they have observed and learnt over the years. It also engages the whole family with parents recording, helping with the props, and sometimes even the concept idea. For the best way to learn is to teach.”