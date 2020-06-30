Navigation
Microsoft & Accenture join hands to accelerate innovation in ecosystem, startups in India
Microsoft & Accenture join hands to accelerate innovation in ecosystem, startups in India

Microsoft’s 100X100X100 program is collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to host the third edition of the Accenture Ventures Challenge for startups in India. To be held on August 11 in a virtual format, this year’s edition of the annual challenge will recognize startups in India across four categories: supply chain resilience, channel shift to digital commerce, systems resilience and responsible technology. Launched in 2018, the Accenture Ventures Challenge is an annual event run by the Accenture Ventures Open Innovation program in India to identify the best B2B tech startups to develop solutions for real world challenges faced by businesses. This collaboration is the first corporate access partnership for Microsoft‘s 100X100X100 program in India.

