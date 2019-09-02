Microsoft announces Digital Governance Tech Tour to help accelerate Digital India

In line with the government’s Digital India vision, Microsoft India today launched the Digital Governance Tech Tour, a National program to deliver critical AI and intelligent cloud computing skills to the Government officials in charge of IT across the country. The initiative comprises a series of physical and virtual workshops and aims to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months. This announcement reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to empower government organizations to leverage AI and secure cloud technology for efficient, transparent and productive governance.

The program was inaugurated at the Digital Governance Tech Summit 2019 in New Delhi by Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and Shri. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary MeITY, in the presence of Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC); Shri Sureshkumar Nair, Additional CEO, Government eMarketplace (GEM); Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India and other dignitaries. The summit in New Delhi was supported by NIC, GeM and STPI.

AI and intelligent technologies are becoming all-pervasive today, driving change across businesses, communities and governments. As India advances towards fulfilling its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy, applying AI and data analytics using secure and compliant cloud-based tools can provide actionable, predictive and effective citizen focused services, while empowering more secure inter-departmental and cross-agency collaboration. Through this program, Microsoft will help upskill government officials, equipping them with the digital skills and experience needed today and – in the future – to successfully deploy cloud-based solutions.

Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO – NITI Aayog, said, “For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right knowhow and skills. Collaboration with academia and the industry, and initiatives such as this will help build the foundation towards an AI enabled future.”

According to Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, “AI and the cloud can enable path-breaking innovation and drive the next phase of India’s growth. Continuous focus on learning and improving skillsets for all are a must to make this a reality. Microsoft’s first-of-its-kind Digital Governance Tech Tour for government officials reiterates our commitment to be a trusted partner to the government by enabling and empowering officials to do more with technology in service of the citizens.”

