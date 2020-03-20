Microsoft celebrates the 3rd anniversary of Teams: The hub for teamwork and productivity

Today, Microsoft Teams—which brings together chat, meetings, calling, and Office 365 document collaboration—is marking its third anniversary by sharing new features to enable businesses of all sizes to communicate and collaborate.



Before we share a little more about these updates, we wanted to address current events and our decision to share a new data point to answer a universal question many have recently asked us: “How much has COVID-19 impacted the growth of Teams?”

We believe that this sudden, globe-spanning move to remote work will be a turning point in how we work and learn. Already, we are seeing how solutions that enable remote work and learning across chat, video, and file collaboration have become central to the way we work. We have seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage, and now have more than 44 million daily users, a figure that has grown by 12 million in just the last seven days. And those users have generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams each day this week.

As mentioned, Microsoft today also announces an array of product innovations across different aspects of the Teams experience – many with a tie to meetings. Calling out a few coming later this year that may be of particular interest for your readers/viewers:

Real-time noise suppression , which will minimize distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, vacuum cleaner), allowing you to hear what’s being said.

, which will minimize distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, vacuum cleaner), allowing you to hear what’s being said. The raise hand feature , which will let anyone in a virtual meeting send a visual signal that they have something to say.

, which will let anyone in a virtual meeting send a visual signal that they have something to say. Offline and low-bandwidth support, which will let you read chat messages and write responses—even without an internet connection—making it easier for you to move things forward no matter where you are.

More information on the full set of news is available in the Microsoft 365 blog and press microsite.