Microsoft, Dr Reddy’s, Amaron Hyderabad’s Most Trusted Brands: TRA Only 3 Hyd brands make it to top 1000; Bangalore gets 26, Chennai 14

TRA’s Most Trusted Brands Report, India Study, 2019 (BTR 2019), in its ninth edition, has listed the country’s 1000 Most Trusted brands based on a primary study with consumer-influencers, based on TRA’s proprietary model of Brand Trust. Hyderabad’s three brands secured place in a list in 2019.

Only three brands from Hyderabad make it to TRA’s Most Trusted Brands 2019. These are technology giant Microsoft securing 97th All-India Rank, Dr Reddy’s at 304th followed by Amaron on 798th rank in 2019. Commenting on the launch of the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said “Hyderabad has a deep history of business and a few iconic brands have been created from the city. However, the city’s brands need to focus more on increasing trust quotient for their brand at a national level. The real value of an organization lies within its brand, the intangible.” Compared to Hyderabad, Bangalore has 26 brands in the list whereas Chennai has 14, he added.

TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2019 is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on the proprietary 61-Attribute Brand Trust Matrix of TRA. This year’s study involved 15,000 hours of fieldwork, and generated 5 million datapoints and 9,000 unique brands, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s report. The study covered 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India. Indian Statistical Institute is TRA’s statistical partner for the research methodology.

In the All-India list Dell has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brands in TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019. It is followed in second position by Jeep, which also becomes the Most Trusted Automobile Brand of India this year. LIC and Amazon are ranked 3rd and 4th and Apple iPhone is India’s 5th Most Trusted Brand, rising 116 ranks from 2018 to also lead in Mobile Phone-Series. The mobile phone brand of Samsung is at 6th spot and the leader among Mobile Phones. LG’s Televisions makes to 7th rank and is also the leader in the Consumer Electronics Super-Category. The 8th Most Trusted Brand rank is held by Aviva Life Insurance;Maruti Suzuki is at 9th position and is followed by State bank of India at 10th slot. The largest numbers of brands are from the Tata Group and it has 23 brands in among the Most Trusted list. Godrej has 15 brands, Amul has 11 and Samsung is represented in 8 Categories. LG, Honda, Cadbury’s, Nestle, Parle and Dabur are represented by 7 brands each. A significant achievement for Dabur is that its brands are leaders in each of the Categories represented.

