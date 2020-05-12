Wed. May 13th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Microsoft introduces Back2Business Solution Boxes for small and medium businesses in India

2 min read

Microsoft has announced the launch of the Back2Business Solution Boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys. Curated for specific scenarios in different organization sizes, they bring together offerings across Azure and Modern Workplace.
Indian SMBs are facing multiple challenges in running their operations seamlessly during the current crisis, including access to remote working solutions in a secure and scalable environment, disaster recovery and advanced security with device management and threat protection. To provide support in keeping businesses running through any outages and reducing on-premise infrastructure management costs, these offerings are tailored to boost employee productivity and improve customer engagement. 
“Small and medium enterprises are an integral part of the Indian economy. We’ve witnessed their resilience and entrepreneurial energy in action as we build the new normal in these difficult times. In our efforts to support these businesses operate today without constraints and be future-ready with the best-in-class technological platform and solutions, the Back2Business Solution Boxes offer speed in deployment and usage and flexibility with pay-as-you-go pricing, along with our commitment to privacy and security,” said Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India.

More Stories

2 min read

Presenting #নতুনপৃথিবীআমরাই_জিতবো a special music album that can boost us in this lockdown diaries

5 min read

Indian Fragrances and Flavours Industry Fears Losing its Ground to China

3 min read

EESL helps DISCOMs generate 95% of billing efficiency, with its Smart Metering Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Presenting #নতুনপৃথিবীআমরাই_জিতবো a special music album that can boost us in this lockdown diaries

5 min read

Indian Fragrances and Flavours Industry Fears Losing its Ground to China

3 min read

EESL helps DISCOMs generate 95% of billing efficiency, with its Smart Metering Programme

2 min read

Ministry of MSME Launches CHAMPIONS Portal

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »