Microsoft introduces the Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India
Microsoft introduces the Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India

2 min read

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution across India.  Introduced at its flagship partner summitMicrosoft Inspire 2020, this pre-built solution will help organizations plan, coordinate and manage the return to physical workplaces with confidence. Designed for fast deployment and customization, the Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules built on a secure and compliant platform. Together, the modules provide an end-to-end experience for executive leaders, facility managers, employees, managers, as well as health and safety leaders.The solution will be free to download and use for businesses of all sizes as an integral part of all existing and new paid Power Apps licenses.    

