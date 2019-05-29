Microsoft Surface: Now easy to own with EMIs

Microsoft Surface devices will now be available across premium retail stores in India for customerswith EMIoptions. Through this initiative, Microsoft aims to make the Surface line of devices become more affordable to everyone. Thisaffordability initiative extends to the latest Surface devices such as Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2. Additionally, the Surface Go is being launched in select premium outlets by Microsoft’s authorized Distributor HCL Infosystems Limited. Citibank will offer additional limited period cashback till June 30th, 2019to all Citibank credit card customers in India on purchase of Surface devices shipped within India. Store details can be viewed at www.microsoft.com/en-in/retailers/surface.

Apart from making the Surface line-up more affordable, Microsoft also announced offline retail availability of the recently launched Surface Go, Microsoft’s smallest and most affordable Surface device yet, to make the device more accessible to everyone. Surface Go is now available in Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other select retailers in India.

Surface Pro 6: Your Device, Your Way

Surface Pro 6 features redesigned architecture under its hood that delivers astonishing power. The quad-core, 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor device is an instrument of versatility, portability and power. It is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor, while offering the same all-day battery life. Surface Pro 6 features a 12.3” PixelSenseTM display that is perfect for rendering designs on a photo editing software, or for binge-watching serials on your favorite streaming apps.

For users who use Surface for ideation, they can continue to lean on the new generation to take their ideas to the next level by combining digital inking features and Surface Pen with everyday Artificial Intelligence (AI) features available on Office 365. With helpful time-saver features on Windows 10, including the password-free Windows Hello sign-in and Windows Timeline, users can get more done on their Surface Pro 6.

Surface Laptop 2: Perfect Balance, Perfect Work and Life Partner

The all-new Surface Laptop 2 continues to deliver outstanding performance for users seeking a stylish yet conventional device. Sleek and light, with improved speed and performance enabled by the latest 8th Generation Intel® Quad Core™ processor, Surface Laptop 2 is 85 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

With up to 14.5 hours of battery life[1], Surface Laptop 2 is meticulously crafted with its premium design, PixelSense™ Touch Display, and best in class keyboard and trackpad. Surface Laptop 2 is more than a workhorse – it is a style statement.

The Most Powerful Surface Ever: Surface Book 2

Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original. With a stunning PixelSense™ Display, Surface Book 2 gives you the power of a laptop, the versatility of a tablet and the freedom of a portable studio all in one beautifully styled device. Removing the barrier between a conventional desktop and laptop, the Surface Book 2 featuring the latest 8th Gen Intel® Dual-Core™ or Quad-Core™ processors, and NVIDIA® GeForce® GPUs.

Every detail of the iconic Surface Book 2 design has been refined, from the dynamic fulcrum hinge for a more stable touch experience, to the improved, backlit keyboard and flexibility of both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. It’s designed to deliver the ultimate in performance and versatility without compromise. For those seeking flexibility in the way they use their device, the Surface Book 2 supports four different modes, including Studio Mode, Laptop Mode, View Mode, or even Tablet mode by simply detaching the screen.

Surface Go – A full laptop on the go, and a workstation at your desk

Powered by an Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4415Y, users can expect to seamlessly launch an application like OneNote, or stream videos from Netflix. The processor, which has been chosen to manage performance, battery life and thinness, provides the portable power to get stuff done. Surface Go also offers up to 9 hours of battery life[2], which brings users from their work desks to their couches – all on a single charge. Weighing at just 1.15 pounds and 8.3mm thin, the 10-inch, Surface Go offers laptop performance and tablet portability for individuals seeking a versatile form factor. Surface Go addresses what people wanted from a smaller device – lightweight, productive and accessible.

Surface Go fits snugly in most bags and is ideal for everyday tasks. Surface Go brings to consumers what is already expected from a Surface device: a productive 2-in-1 device that supports inking with the Surface Pen[3] with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity; a 3:2 high-resolution PixelSense custom calibrated display which is designed to render the pages of most school textbooks; a built-in with full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees helps you stay in your flow from tablet to studio mode, and support for type and mouse input with our Signature Type Cover[4].



[1] Up to 14.5 hours of video playback. Testing conducted by Microsoft in August 2018 using preproduction Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge during video playback. All settings were default except: Wi-Fi was associated with a network and Auto-Brightness disabled. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

[2] Up to 9 hours for local video playback. Testing conducted by Microsoft in June 2018 using preproduction Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y Processor, 128GB, 8 GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge during video playback. All settings were default except: Wi-Fi was associated with a network and Auto-Brightness disabled. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

[3]Sold separately

[4]Sold separately

