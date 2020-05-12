Fri. May 15th, 2020

Ministry of MSME Launches CHAMPIONS Portal

A Technology driven Control Room-Cum-Management Information System

CHAMPIONS stands here for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Accordingly, the name of the system is CHAMPIONS.

As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

While taking over as Secretary MSME on 30th April evening, Mr. AK Sharma had indicated that an ICT based system would be set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions. Accordingly, a comprehensive system known as CHAMPIONS was trial launched on 9th May, 2020.

It is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms. The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of ministry’s dumping rooms in a record time.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes will be in the States in various offices and institutions of Ministry. As of now, 66 state level control rooms are created as part of the system.

A detailed operating procedure has been issued, officers have been deployed and training has been conducted.

On May 9th, Mr. Sharma did a trial launching of the champions system amidst his officers and staff. On this occasion around 120 locations of the country were connected through video conference.

While trial launching the system, Mr. Sharma said that it is meant for the MSME units and people depending on them. He also said that these units and people need our help badly and we will do everything to help, re-start and rejuvenate them.
 

