Ministry of Skill Development Observes Swacchta Pakhwada to Drive Awareness on Role of Hygiene to Fight COVID-19 Epidemic
 In line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and its administrative units such as NSDC, DGT and JSS observed Swachhta Pakhwada 2020 with a thematic campaign #SkillSeSwachhta from 15th – 31st July.  The pakhwada aimed at raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness in our daily lives and, the role of good hygiene for healthy living.   
Stressing upon hygiene during the current pandemic times, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), in collaboration with Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) organized a webinar ‘Role of Hygiene in Fighting Covid-19 Epidemic’ and ‘Review of Preparations for Reopening of Training Centres’. The webinar aimed at empowering citizens with right information and best practices to contain spread of the pandemic. MSDE also reviewed preparations to ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as preventive and response measures to reopen skill development training centers post lockdown.

