mjunction to organise 13th Indian Coal Markets Conference

mjunction services limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, is organising the 13th Indian Coal Markets Conference in Kolkata on September 16th-18th. The theme of the conference has been chosen as “Indian coal: self-sufficiency need of the hour.”

The Indian coal sector is witnessing a renewed surge in demand that has resulted in a rebound in coal imports in 2018-19 despite a high 7 percent growth in domestic production. The outlook for the current year remains mixed as slackness in Coal India’s overburden removal puts a question mark over the output growth. In captive coal segment, doubts remain over the success of the government’s plan to launch the next round of auctions. The conference will present an open forum for policymakers and domain experts to discuss these issues and find solutions to the growth hurdles.

Commenting on the coal conference, mjunction MD & CEO, Mr Vinaya Varma said, “After a waiting period of a couple of years, the government is finally going to auction blocks for commercial mining, or sale of coal in open market. Much would depend on the success of this initiative as India needs to achieve self-sufficiency in coal to support the bigger goal of scaling up the economy to $5 trillion by 2025. In this context, the 13th Indian Coal Markets Conference will provide a platform for the policymakers, industry and other stakeholders to take forward the present and upcoming issues of the coal industry and the economy as a whole.”

mjunction will also host an Awards Night where service providers will be felicitated under various categories such as Coal importer of the year, Indian domestic coal trader of the year, Coal transporter of the year, Coal port performer of the year, Coal inspection agency of the year and Coal mining contractor of the year.

The conference will provide an opportunity to listen to and discuss with industry experts on the present scenario and future prospects of the coal industry; some of them are Commercial Mining, Global Coal Market, Key issues of Thermal Coal & Power, and The future of MDO biz among other issues.

Some of the most eminent speakers at the event will be A K Jha, Chairman-cum-managing director, Coal India Ltd (CIL); Vivek Gupta, Director (Raw Materials), SAIL); Dr. Anindya Sinha, Advisor (Projects), Ministry of Coal (MoC); S Chandrasekhar, Director (Operations), SCCL, Dr Neil Bristow, MD, H&W Worldwide Consulting Pty Ltd, Ashok Khurana, DG, Association of Power Producers, Tuhin Mukherjee, MD, Essel Mining, Uma Shankar, Sr VP, Adani, Mining, T K Nag, Advisor (Mining), WBPDCL, Supriyo Gupta, Director & Head (Government & PSU Business), Deutsche Bank, R K Sachdev, President, Coal Preparation Society of India (CPSI), Pradip Purohit, VP (Fuel), Star Cement, among many others.

The three-day conference has been divided into nine sessions which will be addressed by the various speakers on the following topics:

· Will India ever become self-sufficient in thermal coal?

· Commercial coal mining: A disruptor or a magic-bullet?

· India’s thermal power sector: Key issues, constraints, and outlook

· The stickiness in PLF: How to break the new normal?

· Global coal prices: Will there be an upturn post lull?

· Steel’s growth roadmap and coking coal constraints

· Will DFC makes India’s freight cost-competitive?

· Financing mining & mineral projects in India: From the bankers’ perspective

· IMO’s 2020 sulphur emission regulation: Impact on ocean trade

