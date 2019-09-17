mjunction’s 13th Indian Coal Markets Conference begins

The 13 th Indian Coal Markets Conference organised by mjunction services limited,

India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, began in Kolkata today. The theme of the

conference is “Indian coal: self-sufficiency need of the hour”.

In his welcome address, mjunction MD & CEO, Vinaya Varma said, “In order to achieve the

stupendous goal of growing the nominal GDP to $5 Trillion by 2025, all sectors must grow in

tandem in the most efficient manner. Coal & Energy sectors hold the pulse of the economy and

must lead from the front to make it happen.”

In his presentation, Mr Manoj Kumar Singh, General Manager, Technical Secretary to Chairman,

CIL India has stated, “CIL’s growth plan for the future is in synergy with the ambitious plan of

the Government for 24X7 power supply to all homes in the country for which a roadmap to

achieve 880MT of coal production by 2024-25 has been finalised”.

mjunction will also host an Awards Night where service providers will be felicitated under

various categories such as Coal importer of the year, Indian domestic coal trader of the year,

Coal transporter of the year, Coal port performer of the year, Coal inspection agency of the year

and Coal mining contractor of the year.



Eminent speakers at the event include Monoj Kumar Singh, General Manager & Technology

Secretory, Coal India Ltd (CIL); Niladri Bhattacharjee, Partner, KPMG; Partha S Bhattacharyya,

former chairman, CIL; Y M S Pillay, CGM, New Initiatives, NLC India; S Chandrasekhar,

Director (Operations), SCCL; V K Arora, Chief Mentor, KCT Group; T K Nag, Advisor

(Mining), WBPDCL; Supriyo Gupta, Director & Head (Government & PSU Business), Deutsche

Bank; R K Sachdev, President, Coal Preparation Society of India (CPSI); Andrew Moore,

Managing Editor, Platts Coal Trader; Derek Langston, Head of Research, Simpson Spence and

Young; Miko Brown, Analyst, Argus; Pradip Purohit, VP (Fuel), Star Cement, among other

global experts.

