MobiKwik and Reliance Nippon Life AMC tie up for ‘Kwik Save’ for extra returns with instant access to savings

MobiKwik, India’s largest digital financial services platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), India’s leading mutual fund company, to launch ‘Kwik Save’, a unique investment product in the liquid fund category, with an instant redemption feature.

Kwik Save is a feature on the MobiKwik app in the Mutual Funds section that allows investors to earn higher interest than their bank fixed deposits or savings bank accounts by parking their excess funds into Reliance Liquid Fund. With a click or two, users can sweep amounts as little as Rs. 100 from their bank account into Kwik Save and yet have instant access to their money through a 24x7x365 Instant Redemption feature where funds are credited back to the customer’s bank account in less than a minute.

Kwik Save thus offers users the double benefit of higher returns as well as instant availability of their money, just like in a bank account. The investment process is simple and can be completed in less than 60 seconds. Kwik Save’s unique offering allows users to withdraw money multiple times a day based on their needs, up to 90% of their balance in Reliance Liquid Fund or a maximum Rs 50,000 per day.

“Kwik Save gives users better returns than their savings as the money is invested in a high-return top-rated liquid fund as against a lower-yielding savings account or fixed deposit. MobiKwik is continuously reimagining financial services on the mobile, and this is yet another product towards offering an alternative ‘Digital Bank’ to millions of underbanked Indians”, said Bipin Preet Singh, Founder & CEO of MobiKwik. He added “We believe in leveraging the ‘power of partnerships’ to bring best in class products our users. We realized that a lot of first-time and small investors shy away from investing their savings into mutual funds because of the fear of lock-in periods or the time taken to access their money upon redemption.”

Kwik Save has been intelligently designed jointly with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management to ensure high level of liquidity, low risk and significantly better returns than a fixed deposit. “We are confident that it will attract first-time and young investors. We are delighted to partner with Reliance Nippon for this product and look forward to collaborating with them to enhance our product portfolio in the wealth management space.” added Mr. Singh.

“At Mobikwik, our objective is to build affordable and accessible financial services that cater to the needs of real India. With this unique auto-sweep product, we are totally revolutionizing wealth management, by providing users the convenience and ease of starting their investment journey for as low as Rs 100, and starting the habit of savings amongst the youth and first-time investors on their mobile phone,” said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik.

“This partnership is in line with our vision to build out our full-stack fintech platform and deliver sachet-sized financial products to our millions of users,” added Upasana.

Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management said “We are delighted to co-create and power the “Kwik Save” feature for MobiKwik users. Kwik Save will offer users simple yet attractive proposition to earn better returns from their idle funds. We believe with this feature, together we will be able to reach over 85 million MobiKwik users and provide them an opportunity to initiate investing in Mutual Funds in a seamless, digital manner.”

MobiKwik had announced its expansion into wealth management in late 2018 and is committed to redefining the wealth management space in India. The investing experience on MobiKwik is integrated into the core app, allowing users to begin their investment journey for as low as Rs. 100. MobiKwik has a suite of investment products available for the investor with access over 3,000 direct mutual fund schemes across all 36 Mutual Fund Companies (AMCs) and 4 Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs).

MobiKwik is India’s leading digital financial services platform, leveraging a sophisticated product and merchant acquisition capabilities. It is also the second largest mobile wallet player in India. It has a network of over 3 million direct merchants, 140+ billers and over 107 million users. It has ventured into credit with the launch of its instant credit product called ‘Boost’. MobiKwik has also announced its foray into wealth management with 100% acquisition of Clearfunds, one of India’s leading new age wealth management platforms.

Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company counts Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance, Net1 and American Express among its investors. The company has offices across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata. It aspires to be the largest source of digital transactions in India and has a vision of enabling a billion Indians with one tap access to digital payments, loans, insurance and investments, by 2022.

