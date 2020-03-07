March 7, 2020

Mobil Associates with the Most Anticipated Movie of the Year- 83

The year 1983 changed Indian cricket forever. Almost four decades later, the country awaits one of the biggest movie releases of the year – 83, that will celebrate the story behind that famous win. Global lubricants powerhouse, Mobil, has become a partner in the celebration as the movie’s fuels, lubricants and energy partner.
Produced   by   Deepika    Padukone,   Kabir    Khan,   Vishnu    Induri,   Sajid   Nadiadwala,   Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment  and 83 Film Ltd. and  directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit  silver screens on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

