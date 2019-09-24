Monali Thakur Launches Her First Bengali Singles DUGGA ELO To Celebrate The Spirit Of Durga Pujo
To add a dash of music to the ongoing festive fervour, as the
Bengalis round the globe gears up to celebrate Durga Pujo, the national award winning
effervescent singer, Ms Monali Thakur, launched her maiden Bengali single, Dugga Elo.
Composed by Guddu and written by Indranil Das, this peppy number is bound to uplift the festive
mood. The song was today formally launched at Mani Square Mall.
“I am pretty excited about my first Bengali single, Dugga Elo, which is also my tribute to Durga
Pujo. Growing up in Kolkata and being a part of a family which lived and breathed music, each
year Durga Pujo songs released by renowned singers and composers with great fanfare were
much awaited by all of us in the family. A lot of such songs are still immensely popular. I was
planning to come up with a Bengali single for a long time and finally decided to sing a song to
celebrate the very essence of Durga Pujo”, said Ms Monali Thakur.
The video has been shot in the Behind-The-Scene mode, in which Monali will be seen in a Bengali
look and having a grand time while recording the song in a studio.
The song, launched by Zee Music Co will be available on Zee Music YouTube channel and all
other streaming platforms.
Monali Thakur is an acclaimed Indian singer and actress. Monali won the National Film Award for
Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from the film Dum Laga Ke
Haisha (2015), the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Sawaar Loon”
from the film Lootera (2013) and. She has been a judge in various Reality Shows.
Monali was born in a Bengali musical family in Kolkata. Her father, Mr Shakti Thakur is a singer &
actor and her sister Ms Mehuli Thakur is also a playback singer. Monali trained in Hindustani
classical music under Pandit Jagdish Prasad and Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty .