Monali Thakur Launches Her First Bengali Singles DUGGA ELO To Celebrate The Spirit Of Durga Pujo

To add a dash of music to the ongoing festive fervour, as the

Bengalis round the globe gears up to celebrate Durga Pujo, the national award winning

effervescent singer, Ms Monali Thakur, launched her maiden Bengali single, Dugga Elo.

Composed by Guddu and written by Indranil Das, this peppy number is bound to uplift the festive

mood. The song was today formally launched at Mani Square Mall.

“I am pretty excited about my first Bengali single, Dugga Elo, which is also my tribute to Durga

Pujo. Growing up in Kolkata and being a part of a family which lived and breathed music, each

year Durga Pujo songs released by renowned singers and composers with great fanfare were

much awaited by all of us in the family. A lot of such songs are still immensely popular. I was

planning to come up with a Bengali single for a long time and finally decided to sing a song to

celebrate the very essence of Durga Pujo”, said Ms Monali Thakur.

The video has been shot in the Behind-The-Scene mode, in which Monali will be seen in a Bengali

look and having a grand time while recording the song in a studio.

The song, launched by Zee Music Co will be available on Zee Music YouTube channel and all

other streaming platforms.

Monali Thakur is an acclaimed Indian singer and actress. Monali won the National Film Award for

Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from the film Dum Laga Ke

Haisha (2015), the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Sawaar Loon”

from the film Lootera (2013) and. She has been a judge in various Reality Shows.

Monali was born in a Bengali musical family in Kolkata. Her father, Mr Shakti Thakur is a singer &

actor and her sister Ms Mehuli Thakur is also a playback singer. Monali trained in Hindustani

classical music under Pandit Jagdish Prasad and Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

