Mondelez India commits to donate 71 tons of biscuits and chocolates as the first step towards extending support to communities during the COVID-19 crisis

Mondelez India, the makers of some of India’s favorite snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo, today extended their support to India’s fight against COVID-19 crisis by committing to contribute 360,000 units of biscuits and 2.3 million units of chocolates to India FoodBanking Network across 12 major cities in India. A sensitive period during which food security has become a major concern, this association will aid in strengthening various feeding programs through our products which are easy to share and consume. Over and above the company efforts, Mondelez India employees generously contributed towards the cause to support Akshay Patra Foundation which facilitated around 100,000 meals and will continue to do so through the month of April 2020.

Battling the biggest fight of the century alongside the Maharashtra government and filling the demand gaps for health care products, the company also donated 100,000 masks and close to 225 liters of sanitizers in Mumbai to support the front-line members including hospital staff and the police. Apart from this, the company extended support to local authorities around their factory locations by donating 1800 relief kits consisting of critical masks and sanitizers and some snack products like chocolates, biscuits and Tang in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

A Mondelez India spokesperson said, “We at Mondelez India strongly believe in the power of purpose and are committed to support the nation by ensuring a resilient food security ecosystem at all times. We hope that this initial support through our partnerships with India FoodBanking Network and Akshaya Patra Foundation will aid the relief programs in a small yet significant way. As we move forward, we will continue to work closely with the government to take the right steps towards sustaining the livelihoods of communities across the country.”