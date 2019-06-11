Mondelēz International launches Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar in India

India’s most loved chocolate, Cadbury Dairy Milk will now also be available in a new bar with 30% less sugar, offering consumers greater choice and the delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk taste. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar, will have no added artificial sweeteners, andwill sit alongside the existing portfolio of Cadbury Dairy Milk products on shelves. The innovation underscores the company’s commitment to empower consumers to snack right and to provide them with choice, by creating new eat experiences.

Deepak Iyer, President, Mondelez India, said, “We are delighted to be launching this product in India, given the love and following Cadbury Dairy Milk has in our country. This is the most significant innovation in the brand’s history in India. As we continue to define the taste of chocolate, we understand our consumers, and are conscious of our commitments to them. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar is another very special innovation that will provide our Cadbury Dairy Milk fans with a less sugar option without compromising on our world-renowned taste and quality. We expect this innovation to strengthen our portfolio as it will complement our other much-loved brands, including core Cadbury Dairy Milk”

Anil Viswanathan, Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, said, “We understand our brands play a special role in people’s lives. Increasingly consumers want products that reflect their lifestyle and we have always been at the forefront in creating unique products and platforms to address this need. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar is a product with no added artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives. It is created to ensure the right texture and taste of the original Cadbury Dairy Milk bar to keep the consumer eat experience the same. Throughout this project we have had a strong sense of duty to create a product that retains what makes Cadbury Dairy Milk so special for millions of Indian consumers. Our brand proposition will focus on ‘Wahi Swaad, Wahi Mithaas’.”

Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar has been in development for almost two years with a dedicated team of scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers at the company’s research and development facilities in India and the UK. The team has been working to find a way to achieve the much-loved Cadbury Dairy Milk taste whilst delivering 30% less sugar with no added artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives. By harnessing our leading-edge understanding of ingredient technologies and taste science, the team successfully replaced the physical functionality of the sugar in solid chocolate in a way that preserves the structure of chocolate and stays true to the unique texture and taste profile of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The new Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar will be priced at Rs. 50 for 43 gms, and will be retailed across modern trade, traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by mid-June. The launch will be supported by a high impact digital-led campaign.

