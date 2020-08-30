Navigation
Monsoon Festival called Sound of the Rain – Sound of the rain is all about celebrating monsoons through music
The dates of the festival are 4th, 5th & 6th September from 8pm.
The festival/event is organised by Ustad Rashid Khan’s Academy The Fifth Note Global Center of Excellence . The event can be seen from the academy’s facebook and Youtube Page. But you need to buy tickets to watch the event live . 
Schedule:
4th Sept  Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and his son Pratham Chatterjee 
5th Sept  Ustad Rashid Khan , his son Armaan Khan and Babul Supriyo 
6th Sept Anindya Chatterjee and his son Anubrata Chatterjee.

Along with this the Academy will launch Virtual Music Club. The membership of this club and donations will be used to help different struggling gharanas and the musicians of these gharanas. In spite of this situation their main focus is their music and helping them couldn’t be a better way to spread Love  through music. 

