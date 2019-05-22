Monthly Screening Programme organized by L’Age d’Or International Arthouse Film Festival and the Premier of Student Film of Royal Academy of Cinema and Performing Arts

L’Age d’Or International Arthouse Film Festival (LIAFF) andRoyal Academy of Cinema and Performing Arts(RACPA) jointly organized today at Rotary Sadan, the 4th Monthly Screening and premiere screening of the first short film by 1st batch of students from RACPA in presence of Mr Shailik Bhaumik , Dean and Chairman of RACPA; Mr Arindam Bhattacharjee, Eminent Cinematographer, DOP and Mentor of RACPA; Mr Triptayan Chatterjee , Documentary Film maker, CEO and Mentor of RACPA; Mr Debgopal Mondal, Eminent Film and TV Serial Director and Mentor at RACPA and Mr Tapas Banerjee, Festival Director, LIAFF.

The sole purpose of LIAFF is to develop a film culture that inspires and bring together cross-cultural innovations that enrich people’s live with entertainment and services that inform, educate and entertain with the aim of “Save the artist and save the art of Cinema”.

Mr. Tapas Banerjee, Festival Director, LIAFF said on the occasion, “We believe this 4th monthly screening has experienced an outstanding event today, making the barriers of the countries broken in the harmonious cord of artistic togetherness of number of independent film makers and other film fraternities. LIAFF is one of the unique platforms to promote, encourage, inspire and recognize all the independent film makers across the Globe with their valuable creations of beautiful films.”

The 4th Monthly Screening of Films by Independent film makers from all across the globe was followed by a small premier of a Short Film ‘Haripadar Will’ which was been done by the 1st Batch of RACPA students under the supervision and guidance of RACPA Academy mentors.

Mr Triptayan Chatterjee , Documentary Film maker, CEO and Mentor of RACPA said in this occasion, “The all aspects of filmHaipadar Will has been filmed entirely by the students of RACPA Academy. The students are passionate, enthusiastic and good learners. Our innovative acting and direction classes for film programs are designed for a new generation of storytellers. With an unrivaled approach to hands-on interactive learning, students find themselves completely immersed in their course of study from day one. Classes are taught by Industry professionals, in a real-world environment with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

He further added, “RACPA is committed in its Mission to guide and educate the talented youths of our state towards job and entrepreneurial opportunities in pursuing their passion and dream to work & grow in the arena of performing arts as their profession.”

Mr Shailik Bhaumik , Dean and Chairman of RACPA quoted, “Uniqueness of RACPA lies in its panel of enriched list of faculties, most sophisticated technically equipped classrooms, well-built infrastructure, industry driven module & syllabus of studies, opportunity to work on in house project as a part of the curriculum, offering courses on wide verticals of professional subjects from Cinema , Editing , Photography , Make up , Fashion, and finally an affordable fee structure , all such make it incomparable to match any others existing such schools . “

The Board of the Directors and Faculties of this performing arts institute comprises of award-winning writers, directors, producers and artist from all over the world.

Eminent film fraternities like Goutam Ghosh, Chandan Sen, Rita Dutta Roy, Sabitri Chattopadhyay, Papia Adhikari, Arindam Bhattacharjee, Moubani Sorcar are associated with the institute as Mentors and well-wishers.

