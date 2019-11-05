Morning Coffee along with Breakfast at Roastery Coffee House

By Chandrani & Trisha :- Coffee Houses in Kolkata has been for a long time a regular hang out and a renowned meeting place for intellectuals and students. Among many famous Coffee Houses, the Roastery Coffee House deserves a special mention for their uniqueness and for their own personal roasted coffee beans.

” For coffee lovers, a mug of their favourite brew is almost an essential as eating breakfast, and at Roastery Coffee House, located on the premises of Calcutta South India Club , one can pair their drink with choicest breakfast option available. Roastery Coffee House with it’s quaint and quiet ambience is a perfect halt for breakfast before going off to work .”

Says Nishant Sinha , owner

When it’s come to the breakfast menu, Roastery has a wide range of options for both vegetarians and non vegetarians. As a matter of fact this cafe has a fair share of vegan- friendly food and drink options as well, with a breakfast meal as nutritious as the Quinoa Breakfast Bowl at INR 238 only! Other vegetarian options include – vegetarian breakfast platter, paneer breakfast platter, etc. For the ones with sweet tooth, Roastery serves Bubble waffles topped with chocolate syrup and fresh seasonal fruits. There are also variety of different options for people who can’t even think their breakfast without eggs such as the Roastery special Sunnyside up ( INR 184), masala omlette, the Mushroom and cheese omlette platter, the Spinach omlette platter, and a Mutton keema omlette platter ( INR 252).

To grab all this delicious foods and to make a wonderful experience one should surely drop in at the Roastery Coffee House, which is open all day from 8am to 11pm.

Not only Roastery serves us with good food but there are also variety of drinks options along exciting coffee menu which are made with their own roasted coffee beans.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

