Mother’s Recipe awakens the memory of Street Style chaats: Launches a Pani Puri Chutney mix

Rainy season is here and so is the craving for chaat and Pani Puri! And with the rains, Indians loves snacking on street food and savour the delicious chutneys served with it. However, often these tasty chutneys are not made in a hygienic way, causing severe health issues. And now with the lockdown where all of us are forced to stay at home and unable to step out to relish the street delicacies, to cater to that Mother’s Recipe has launched its special Pani puri mix in its popular range of street-style chutneys available in all-new attractive and convenient spout pack.

Chutney is an important aspect of a chaat, Mother’s Recipe has specifically curated this special mix, which will remind you of your favourite street hawkers. This Paani puri mix works as a time saving trick too, all one need to do is mix 4 table spoon (50g) of Mother’s Recipe Panipuri Mix Paste in 450ml of chilled water. Dunk the puris filled with mashed boiled potatoes and Sprouts or Boondi in the water and enjoy. Tastes best with Mother’s Recipe Tamarind Date Chutney that adds the sweetness.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods said “As a company dedicated to our customer needs and satisfaction, we decided to launch this new variant of Paani Puri mix. We do understand that in this current covid situation where all of us are restricted to our homes and are sceptical to eat outside people’s cravings for street style chaat has only increased, so we have made a delicious pani puri mix that has been carefully manufactured under strict hygienic conditions. We guarantee that all are products are easy to use and safe to consume”.