Mother’s Recipe launches “Hing” in its spices category

Asafoetida (Hing) is one of the important kitchen ingredients used in many Indian recipes. Known for introducing genuine Indian recipes to the table and taking one back to the grandma’s kitchen, Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading household name in the ethnic food division, has expanded their spicesportfolio with the launch of “Hing” in the Eastern market.

Sharing her thoughts, Sanjana Desai, Chief Strategy officer, Mother’s Recipe said, “India is traditionally regarded as the home of spices and today, due to its exquisite aroma, texture, taste and medicinal value, Indian spices are extremely popular worldwide. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) India is the world’s leading spice producer, consumer and exporter; it generates about 75 of the 109 species mentioned by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and accounts for half of the world’s spice trading. Understanding the health benefits and to add aroma and taste to your curries, we have recently strengthened our spices product portfolio in Eastern market with the launch of Asafoetida (Hing).

In Ayurveda, ‘hing’ holds great importance for curing the most common problems of stomach like gas, irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, intestinal worm infection, and flatulence can all be treated with this magical ingredient.

Mother’s Recipe’s Hing pack will be available in 25gm across all hypermarkets, local stores, exclusive brand outlets and Mother’s Recipe e-store in Kolkata. Competitively priced at Rs. 42, the pack has shelf life of eighteen months.

The current company scenario:

Mother’s Recipe was founded in 2001 by Desai Brother’s Ltd. and has successfully expanded to all regions across India as well as 42 countries around the world. What started as a pickle brand has today grown exponentially, consisting of a diverse product range including, Condiments, Pastes, Spices, Papads, Appalams, Cooking Pastes, Curry Powders, Ready to Cook Spice Mixes, Ready to Eat meals (Canned and Retort Packing), Mango Chutneys, Ethnic Chutneys, Chaat-Chutneys, Canned Vegetables, & Mango Pulp.

Sanjana Desai, Chief Strategy Officer, Mother’s Recipe, said, “The FMCG market is ever-evolving, and consumers are always looking for something new and exciting. The Indian FMCG market has been growing steadily at 25% per annum. Even the pickles, where Mother’s Recipe are market leaders have been growing at 10.7% CAGR and RTE/RTC categories at 17% CAGR. With a market that is cluttered with multiple players, Mother’s Recipe as a brand has continued to stand out due to its diverse range of products, and constant focus on reinvention, to meet consumer demands”

Future plans:

With the renewed focus on growing categories like Condiment Pastes, Ready to Cook, instant mixes and other verticals the company predicts an impressive growth of 22% year on year. On the exports front, the company plans to expand its current global footprint to newer markets like Europe & Africa. Currently, Mother’s Recipe exports to 42 countries with exports contributing to 40% overall revenue. Apart from this, the company is aggressive looking at expanding their HORECA and food services solution business verticals.

