MOU signed between Tribal Department of Education, Govt of India and STEPapp (App for school students)

STEPapp (Student Talent Enhancement Program Application) has received a mandate from the Indian Ministry of Tribal Affairs to implement its gamified learning app across all Tribal Schools in India in a landmark development.

This is the first time a government institution has tied up with an Indian EdTech startup on a monetised project

This initiative will benefit more than 1.5 lakh students from grades 1st-12th across the country immediately and will expand the scope in the coming years. Through this association, STEPapp will enhance the students’ performance in school exams as well as in competitive exams. This will also enable schools to measure the students’ learning outcomes through dashboards. The content provided will be in the English language.

STEPapp is a gamified learning solution for students to gain conceptual clarity in math & science through its gamified format making it fun and enjoyable. It offers many features including a simplified testing methodology, measurable learning outcomes, self-paced learning, content created by 400+ IITians and Doctors, and rewards & recognition.

The purpose of STEPapp is to become the springboard for every child’s dreams and provide universal access to quality education for every child in India using technology & gamification, by creating a bank of meritorious children who will be the assets to our country.

STEPapp has been implemented in 242 Schools, with 35,167 registered students, in 21 States (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram and Karnataka) as of 31st August 2020.

Mr Praveen Tyagi, Managing Director, PACE-IIT CEO & Founder, EduIsFun Technologies (STEPapp) said ,

“This is a great initiative by the Government of India and Tribal education department. In these pandemic times, education needs to be given its utmost importance and

the right steps have been taken. It gives me immense pleasure that we are able to empower EMRS schools and teachers to provide online learning solutions to these tribal kids and work towards our shared vision of empowering them with quality education.

I am proud to contribute to the Nation Building in these very difficult times”

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, India: “STEPapp is a wonderful initiative to teach students about the concepts of Mathematics and Science in a gamified way so they can have fun while learning various concepts. From the Ministry’s side also our task is to provide high-quality education to the students, and STEPapp is one of the initiatives through which learning will be very beneficial for the students.”