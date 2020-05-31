Hi,

Please find below the Press note & photograph on “Jalsha Movies presents ‘Konttho’ on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day” for your reference:

Movie of the Month “Konttho” on World No Tobacco Day

A story of hope, friendship, struggle and about the indomitable human spirit!

Kolkata, 31st May, 2020: Jalsha Movies has been a pioneer in presenting the best of Bengali Entertainment for its viewers on the small screen. With a diversified array of movies, the channel over the years has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters at the home of the viewers. Adding yet another feather to its diversified movie bouquet and be relevant to social causes Jalsha Movies will showcase Konttho on World No Tobacco Day, 31st May, 2020 at 8 PM. Konttho. A story of defying the odds and coming out on top. The film is inspired by a true-life story of the late Bibhuti Chakraborty, a laryngeal cancer survivor.

Released in 2019 Konttho is directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The film stars Jaya Ahsan, Paoli Dam, Chitra Sen and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in lead roles. The central plot of the movie revolves around the life of a successful RJ Arjun, whose life is stalled with the sudden diagnosis with laryngeal cancer as an effect of Cigarette smoking.

His whole world crashes down in front of his eyes and the perfect life comes to an absolute halt. The sound of silence sets in & then follows depression in his family! What follows is a tale of struggle and hope as Arjun undergoes five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally acceptance. His wife Pritha bears the brunt of all these negativities as Arjun starts pushing her away because he is unable to communicate his innermost thoughts and fears with the person he loves the most. However, salvation arrives with help of Arjun’s speech therapist, Romila who introduces Arjun to the world of oesophageal voice.

The movie’s narrative is bound to pull the right string simultaneously, as it will engross the viewers with rich content, drama and sentiment this Sunday on 31st May at 8:00 PM.

About Star India: Star India has defined the Indian media landscape for more than 25 years, and today is one of the country’s leading media conglomerates, reaching more than 790 million viewers a month across India and over 100 other countries. Star generates over 30,000 hours of content each year and broadcasts 60+ channels, reaching 9 out of 10 C&S TV homes in India.

Its portfolio includes channels offering general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids and lifestyle content across 8 languages (Hindi, English Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Marathi, and Malayalam). Star Plus is India’s No. 1 Hindi General Entertainment Channel. Star is also present in the Indian movie production and distribution space through Fox Star Studios.

Star India is making quantum leaps in transforming sports in the country, with 16 sports channels, Star’s is the country’s leading sports network and one that is helping India become a multi-sporting nation.

Star is also driving the agenda on digital consumption in India with its digital content platform Hotstar, which is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is increasingly becoming the first port of call for internet adopters in India.

Star India is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox. | Follow us on http://www.startv.com/