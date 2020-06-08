Mphasis implements Microsoft’s Power Apps to monitor health of employees and their families during this COVID-19 pandemic

Titled Employee Outreach, the new solution tracks the health of employees and their families without compromising on privacy; enables them with work from home facilities; monitors their attendance and work hours, and resolves IT complaints, among other issues. Over 26,000 employees are using the app daily.

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the implementation of Microsoft’s Power Apps to ensure the safety of its employees and maintain productivity during the current lockdown due to the pandemic.

Ensuring employee safety: Within the Employee Outreach app, employees can access a drop-down menu with an option to share an update on their health and that of their families – before and after their work shifts. In case they report any kind of distress, an email is triggered to notify their managers and the organization arranges the necessary support required. The simple drop-down menu ensures that there is no compromise on privacy.

Enabling and monitoring productivity: Mphasis is also using the app to ensure seamless productivity of its workforce. Using the app, employees can now select whether they are enabled to work from home or not. If they are not, the app alerts the IT team by email for a resolution. In addition to registering attendance, employees can log in their shift start and end timings; activities during the day, and breaks taken in between. The app is cognitive and can differentiate between time zones based on the location of the employees. It also successfully records cases where shifts run beyond midnight and span across two dates.

A low code platform that enables innovation and swift deployment: Using the crisis communications Power Apps template, a team of two developers from Mphasis created a suite of six apps in just four days. They were able to customize it according to requirements, be it adding new features to the user interface or a custom validation screen to ensure seamless and rapid integration as it is not dependent upon any existing backend. By developing the suite on Power Apps, Mphasis was able to remove peripheral activities during the development cycle like code and vulnerability analysis, uploading the repository, or functional testing.

Continue Reading