Mr Butler launches Italia Sodamaker

Mr Butler has launched the Italia Sodamaker, which turns water into sparkling fizzy soda within seconds. You can prepare your own flavoured drink in the comfort of your home

Mr Butler Italia Sodamaker is a healthy product as you are making your own soda or sparkling beverage from the tap in your home. You can customize your favourite drink by adding a hint of fizz or mixing it with fresh lemonade or fruit juice.

Not just super convenient, Mr Butler Italia Sodamaker is also environment-friendly in that it does not run on batteries or electricity. Further, it reduces the plastic waste you generate in your home, thus contributing to a greener and cleaner plant.

It comes with a CO2 gas cylinder that can make 125 glasses or approximately 25 litres of sparkling soda.

The soda maker comes with a 500 ml BPA pet bottle and is easy to use. Larger bottles (1 litre) can also be purchased separately.

PRICE RANGE – Rs. 3,400- Rs 3,950 (discounted rates available at Amazon)

AVAILABILITY OF THE PRODUCT – Amazon.in and select retail outlets across the country (refer to the company websitewww.mrbutlers.com. Toll free number: 1800 103 1557

