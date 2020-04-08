April 8, 2020

Mr Harshavardhan Neotia Motivation speech for his employees

Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia is the chairman of the group. The Covid-19 outbreak has lead several brands to shut its operations temporarily. Ambuja Neotia group has also suggested its employees to work from home. Apart from this Mr. Neotia is constantly using social media platforms to keep his employees motivated and treat the lockdown period as boon. 


Link:https://www.facebook.com/842439485831109/videos/145958203466681/

Link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=2386436174939262&external_log_id=0673747b6cf1cad51f6eca6453d63565&q=ambuja%20neotia

