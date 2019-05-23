Mr Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group on the outcome of Lok Sabha Election 2019

On Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results

“I congratulate Narendra Modi ji on this historic victory. This is a proof of faith that the people of this country have in his strong & decisive leadership. I am confident that Modiji’s continued leadership will drive our economy to greater heights, paving the way for India to have a larger say in global policies. The reaction of the stock market to this win is proof that the industry welcomes this verdict. A new educated India, especially first time voters, the millennials have clearly looked beyond caste & religion, and voted in a stronger leader with an impeccable track record of delivery and a vision to make India one of the most powerful nations in the world. BJP’s return with a historic back-to-back majority is clearly a result of tremendous trust and respect for Narendra Modi ji. We are clearly on a clear path towards becoming a global superpower”

On the economy

“Strong continued leadership will drive our economy to greater heights, paving the way for India’s voice to be louder in influencing global policies. I am delighted that the people of my country have chosen growth and progress during the voting process.”

On job creation

“Sustainable economic growth will only be possible with a strong focus on job creation. Economic development agenda and job creation are interrelated.

On new Policies

“I am confident that the BJP leadership will pay special attention to policy reforms that make natural resources easily available to domestic players. This policy focus will enable us to be competitive and in turn will enable stronger demand creation for made in India products. It is also imperative that the current government facilitates easy access to capital, to enable domestic industries to invest in building new capacities in core sectors such as Power, Infrastructure and Steel which will support the needs of a rapidly growing economy.”

Like this: Like Loading...