Mr. Vikram Singh Gulia joins Amalgamated Plantations as MD and CEO

Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL), one of the leading Tea selling companies in Eastern India, welcomed Mr. Vikram Singh Gulia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to the board of its Company.

With more than 33 years of experience in the Indian Tea industry, Vikram Singh Gulia has served for 32 years at Camellia Plc, UK owned Goodricke Group Ltd. After a brief stint as the Chief Operating Officer at Assam Company India Ltd, Mr Gulia joined APPL as CEO-Designate in September 2019, for a planned eventual assumption of the MD&CEO role from June 2020.

As a successful business leader and trailblazer, Mr. Gulia has led several market-leading tea brands to their milestone moments, with his deep understanding of consumer behavior and preferences, as well as his vast experience in Marketing and Strategy. Following the retirement of Mr. Jagjeet Singh Kandal, former MD of Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited, Mr. Vikram Singh Gulia will look after the management of day-to-day business of the Company and contribute his excellence and decade-long expertise in leading and developing APPL’s future Growth.

Mr. Gulia, on his appointment as MD and CEO of Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited, said, “Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited has to sustain and further build the stature it occupied inthe industry, in its former avatars of James Finlay, Tata Finlay and then Tata Tea. The renewed focus on quality in terms of our produce, human resource, compliance, sustainability, environment and welfare will be the foundation for Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited in its pursuit for excellence”

APPL is looking forward in fulfilling their Financial, Social and Environmental objectives with this new appointment.