Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

“Today, we are fighting a Global pandemic, one which is not only threatening the lives of the people but also having an impact on the economy. The lockdowns have brought the revenues and incomes of corporates and families to almost a halt. The cash flow has become a major concern for both corporates and individuals. The Central Government had been announcing packages and measures to help the poor and business community to fight the current pandemic economic consequences. We welcome the much-needed move made by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to give a major boost to the economy by announcing Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rs. 20 lakh crore package equivalent to 10% of the GDP ranking 6th on the global platform. The announcement by the Hon’ble FM has been focussed on increasing the liquidity in the system by supporting the Cottage Industry, MSME, NBFC, industries and middle-class people. This will act as a booster for much-required cash flow in the system. However, these additional flow of funds in the system will add on to the interest burden to the businesses. The business community is looking forward to interest subvention that would help them to ease their interest cost to the business. In the light of the new definition of MSME, the industries are also eagerly waiting for the extension of Government contribution to EPF without any cap on a number of workers or their salary slab. The Salary and Interest contribute a major part of the total expenses of any business and the additional support in these areas would help the additional cost burden to the businesses and industries as they are having almost zero revenue.”

