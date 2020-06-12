Mrs. Cosmos Fashion Icon 2020 ropes in Kerala-Based Entrepreneur Abhini Sohan Roy as brand ambassador

Prominent Indian fashion choreographer Dalu Krishnadas has announced Kerala-

Based Entrepreneur and Abhini Sohan Roy as the brand ambassador of prestigious Mrs.

Cosmos Fashion Icon 2020, presented by Dalu Fashion Factory. He made the

announcement in his Facebook post.

An unfathomable amalgam of art and trade, Abhini Sohan Roy is a woman with the

power to dream and live it. She is everything from Producer at BizTV Network,

Managing Director of Aries Telecasting Pvt Ltd, Aries Interiors LLC, the movie

production, television, and interior wings of Aries Group of Companies to a graceful

dancer. Her abundant aura of self-confidence, is the sheer reason behind her success,

making her beyond perfect to be the brand ambassador of this venture.

All the showcased designs during the grand event of Indywood Fashion Premier League

Season 3 at Taj Connemara in Chennai on Feb 14th, 2020, were handpicked by Abhini

Sohan, who is well known for her impeccable design sense. The fashion and glam event

was lined with numerous models and eminent designers of the fashion world.

Recognizing the relevance of age-old weaving tradition of India and the significant role

it played in shaping the fashion world for ages, IFPL season 3 was themed “A walk for a

cause,” which unveiled a more substantial cause of promoting the weaver’s community

in India. Abhini is also the wife of Sohan Roy, who is the CEO of Aries Group of

companies based in UAE. Traveling around the world and imbibing fashion from varied

cultures and nations, her choice of clothes showcased in the event was subject to great

appreciation.



Mrs. Cosmos Fashion Icon 2020 by Dalu Fashion Factory is a platform that encourages

women to pursue their fashion dreams even after marriage. Virtual Beauty Pageant MR

& MISS COSMOS FASHION ICON 2020 presented by Dalu Fashion Factory, will be the

one of a kind event marking history in the world of beauty pageants.

