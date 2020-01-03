Mrs. India Worldwide East Aakanksha Manglani judges the Lions Club’s Kids Fashion Week

Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018, Aakanksha Manglani, became one of the Jury member for the Lions Club’s Kolkata Challengers Kids Fashion Week auditions held at Lakme Academy Ballygunge.

Fashion plays an important role in today’s society. People of all ages who are willing to express character and personality through clothes are following fashion trends each season The Lion’s Club Kolkata Challengers Fashion show caters to kids and the fashion industry by providing them a platform to perform and show their hidden talent to the world. The organization is involved in putting the kids on the ramp, showcasing designers’ outfits. It brings together the best designers and kids’ talent together on the same platform. There were kids from the age group of 5 to 15 years. The Finale of the Kids Fashion Week will take place in January

Speaking on the occasion, Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the auditions of the Kids Fashion Week . All of them were adorable and it was really difficult to judge them as all of them were highly talented. It was very surprising to see such young kids with so much of fashion sense and confidence in them.

