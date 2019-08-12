Ms. Elena Barman interacted with the students at Russian Education Fair in Kolkata

Rus Education in association with Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Culture Department of Embassy of Russian Federation in India, organized Russian Education Fair 2019-August Edition in Kolkata for the students aspiring to pursue medical education abroad. It was an initiative by Rus Education, leading student placement service provider in the country, to reach out to maximum number of NEET Qualifiers across the state, giving the students an opportunity to become a doctor through Russian Education Fair-August Edition. The Fair was held at Gorky Sadan. Ms. Elena Barman, Head of Education Department (Cultural Department of Embassy of the Russian Federation in India), was present to interact with the students. It was a big opportunity for the medical students of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal to interact directly with Ms. Elena Barman and get all their queries related to MBBS in Russia answered by her. For more details, students can visitwww.ruseducation.in or call Toll Free No. 18008333338.

The exclusive fair aimed to bring together Top Govt. Medical Universities from Russia under one roof. It was a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on Courses, Scholarship Seats, along with Availability of MCI Screening Coaching, Availability of Indian food at Universities, Accommodation facilities offered by the Universities and much more.

The Fair helped the students to get the opportunity to meet and interact with the direct representatives of Top Government Medical Universities of Russia and get all queries related to MBBS abroad addressed by them. The expert student advisors provided complete assistance in selecting the best government medical university as per the student’s suitability. Students and parents were given complete knowledge related to currency exchange, so that students do not face any inconvenience later on. Students had the opportunity to get all their queries answered along with complete Passport Assistance and Visa Assistance, helping them in the Preparation of Documents for the students.

